Fishermen, tourists warned to stay away from Mt Anak Krakatau

Photo document of Mount Anak Krakatau at Sunda Strait, in between Lampung Province and Banten Province. (ANTARA/M. Awaludin)

Bandarlampung, Lampung (ANTARA News) - Mount Anak Krakataus volcanic activity is normal but remains on alert status, so the local fishermen and tourists are warned to stay away from the active volcano.



"In the past week, three to four volcanic activities have been reported per day, and yesterday, there were two shallow volcanic activities and a deep tremor. Hence, the fishermen and tourists are warned to stay away," Abdi Suardi, head of the Mt Anak Krakatau observation post, stated in Hargopancuran village on Friday.



Suardi reiterated that the volcano remained on alert status due to which the people have been advised to not venture into a radius of one kilometer of the mountain, as the condition of this active volcano is difficult to predict.



In connection with this, fishermen and tourists were urged to remain heedful of the warning to stay away from the volcano in Sunda Strait.



In the years before the 1883 eruption, seismic activity around the Krakatau (Krakatoa) volcano was intense, with earthquakes being felt as far away as Australia.



Starting May 20, 1883, steam began to be spewed regularly from Perboewatan, the northernmost of the islands three cones.



Eruptions of ash reached an estimated altitude of 6 kilometers, or 20,000 feet, and the explosions were audible in Jakarta, 160 kilometers away. The activity died down by the end of May, and there was no further recorded activity for several weeks at the time.



Eruptions at Krakatau restarted around June 16, 1883, with loud explosions and a thick black cloud blanketing the islands for five days. On June 24, a prevailing east wind cleared the cloud, and two ash columns could be seen rising from Krakatau.

