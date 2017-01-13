Bulog to buy rice from farmers in C. Sulawesi
Jumat, 13 Januari 2017 19:58 WIB | 379 Views
Palu (ANTARA News) - The Central Sulawesi branch of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will buy some 35,000 tons of rice from the local farmers in 2017, according to the agencys spokesman, Supryanto.
"Bulog has set a target to buy that much quantity of rice from the local farmers, and it will certainly be realized in this year," Supryanto remarked here on Friday.
Supryanto replaced Maruf as the chief of Bulogs Central Sulawesi branch a month ago, as the latter had been appointed as the Bulog head for Maluku Province.
In the past few weeks, Supryanto said he had visited numerous rice production centers in Central Sulawesi to gain first-hand information regarding the potential of rice procurement during the harvest season in 2017.
"I have visited rice production centers in the districts of Parigi Moutong and Sigi," he said, adding that following his visit, he was optimistic that 35,000 tons of rice would be procured.
According to Supryanto, Parigi Moutong has extensive rice fields that are expected to be a major contributor to fulfilling the nations rice demand.
Similarly, Donggala, Banggai, Poso, Sigi, Tolitoli, and Morowali are other widespread rice cultivation areas in Central Sulawesi.
"We certainly hope there would be no pests since if the problem occurs, it will naturally reduce the production of farmers," Supryanto added.
(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR/F001)
"Bulog has set a target to buy that much quantity of rice from the local farmers, and it will certainly be realized in this year," Supryanto remarked here on Friday.
Supryanto replaced Maruf as the chief of Bulogs Central Sulawesi branch a month ago, as the latter had been appointed as the Bulog head for Maluku Province.
In the past few weeks, Supryanto said he had visited numerous rice production centers in Central Sulawesi to gain first-hand information regarding the potential of rice procurement during the harvest season in 2017.
"I have visited rice production centers in the districts of Parigi Moutong and Sigi," he said, adding that following his visit, he was optimistic that 35,000 tons of rice would be procured.
According to Supryanto, Parigi Moutong has extensive rice fields that are expected to be a major contributor to fulfilling the nations rice demand.
Similarly, Donggala, Banggai, Poso, Sigi, Tolitoli, and Morowali are other widespread rice cultivation areas in Central Sulawesi.
"We certainly hope there would be no pests since if the problem occurs, it will naturally reduce the production of farmers," Supryanto added.
(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR/F001)
Latest News
- Ministry to expedite agriculture development in border areas 1 hour ago
- Indonesia expects more investment from Japan 1 hour ago
- Bank Indonesia forecasts current account deficit at 1.8% of GDP 2 hours ago
- Indonesian Agriculture Minister chairs meeting on food resilience in S.E. Sulawesi 3 hours ago
- Banten`s exports up 28.43% in value 3 hours ago
- President urges financial industry to increase loans for SMEs 3 hours ago
- Bulog to buy rice from farmers in C. Sulawesi 4 hours ago
- Foreign capital inflow supports strengthening of rupiah: BI 4 hours ago