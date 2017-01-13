Bulog to buy rice from farmers in C. Sulawesi

Documents photo of rice warehouse owned by the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) in Jakarta. The Central Sulawesi branch of Bulog will buy some 35,000 tons of rice from the local farmers in 2017. (ANTARA/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Palu (ANTARA News) - The Central Sulawesi branch of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will buy some 35,000 tons of rice from the local farmers in 2017, according to the agencys spokesman, Supryanto.



"Bulog has set a target to buy that much quantity of rice from the local farmers, and it will certainly be realized in this year," Supryanto remarked here on Friday.



Supryanto replaced Maruf as the chief of Bulogs Central Sulawesi branch a month ago, as the latter had been appointed as the Bulog head for Maluku Province.



In the past few weeks, Supryanto said he had visited numerous rice production centers in Central Sulawesi to gain first-hand information regarding the potential of rice procurement during the harvest season in 2017.



"I have visited rice production centers in the districts of Parigi Moutong and Sigi," he said, adding that following his visit, he was optimistic that 35,000 tons of rice would be procured.



According to Supryanto, Parigi Moutong has extensive rice fields that are expected to be a major contributor to fulfilling the nations rice demand.



Similarly, Donggala, Banggai, Poso, Sigi, Tolitoli, and Morowali are other widespread rice cultivation areas in Central Sulawesi.



"We certainly hope there would be no pests since if the problem occurs, it will naturally reduce the production of farmers," Supryanto added.

