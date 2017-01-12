TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Jumat, 13 Januari 2017
EARTH WIRE -- Dead whale stranded on East Lombok Beach
Photo document of whale stranded in Batu Tumpeng, Klungkung, Bali, on Monday (Jan. 14th, 2016). A dead whale was found stranded on Seriwe Beach in Jerowaru Sub-district, East Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara Province, Thursday (Jan. 12, 2017). (ANTARA/Nyoman Budhiana)
Mataram (ANTARA News) - A dead whale was found stranded on Seriwe Beach in Jerowaru Sub-district, East Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara Province.

"The dead whale was found by the local fishermen on Thursday," Senior Adjunct Commissioner I Dewa Wijaya of the West Nusa Tenggara Police stated here, Friday.

The whale, weighing four tons, was 10 meters long, and its diameter was one meter.

He believed that the whale was rather old, so it was easily washed ashore by the waves.

(Reported by Dhimas B. Pratama/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR)
