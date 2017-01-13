Banten`s exports up 28.43% in value

Serang (ANTARA News) - Banten recorded a 28.43% increase in exports to US$941.27 million in November 2016 from the same period a year earlier.



The increase was attributable mainly to 27.08 percent in the exports of commodities other than oil and gas, according to the regional office of the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS).



The exports in November also rose 20.01% from US$784.34 million in October that year, head of the regional BPS office Agoes Soebeno said here on Friday.



Cumulatively, exports in the first 11 months of 2016 were valued at US$8,387.89 million, up 0.91% from the same period in 2015. Exports of oil and gas rose 89.82% and those of commodities other than oil and gas rose 0.71%.

