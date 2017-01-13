Bekasi Immigration to deport nine Chinese nationals for violating visa
Jumat, 13 Januari 2017 20:58 WIB | 351 Views
Cikarang (ANTARA News) - The Bekasi Immigration Office in West Java will deport nine Chinese workers for violating their tourist visas.
"The permits are for visit and tourism, not for work," Head of the Bekasi Immigration Office Sutrisno said here, Friday.
The immigration officers nabbed the illegal workers, while inspecting several factories in South Cikarang, Thursday.
They detained 20 Chinese workers, but 11 of them would be given a chance to renew their permits and imposed with administrative sanctions.
The nine others will be deported and blacklisted from entering Indonesia in the future because they had fake temporary stay permits.
They had not only forged the documents and given false data, but also did not pay taxes, Sutrisno confirmed.
(Reported by Mayolus Fajar/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR/A014)
