President Jokowi discusses social justice with Islamic leader Haedar

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lunch hosted Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive Haedar Nasir (right) at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Friday (Jan. 13, 2017). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with Haedar Nashir, chief of Muhammadiyah, a major Islamic organization in the country, here, Friday to discuss efforts to promote social justice toward the development of the nation.



"We discussed a major problem facing our nation; the economic gap and its multiple aspects," he informed the media after the meeting over lunch.



Haedar said he had discussed reforms that could be implemented by the state, with the aid of Muhammadiyah, to build the countrys economy.



The President has to implement political and economic policies to boost the economic development of the nation, he revealed.



"Reforms are needed to overcome social problems, and make the middle and lower classes of the society prosperous," he remarked.



Muhammadiyah has conveyed two things to the President, namely, the need to review the control of land, which is a state asset, for the good of the general public and protection of the community, so that all members can enjoy the benefits of the countrys natural resources, he explained.



The state must defend, empower and promote the welfare of the people, Haedar maintained.



"It is impossible to promote the welfare of the people without the support of the political powers and the community, as they are vital elements needed to make the republic able and bring prosperity to the people, while protecting and advancing their interests," he emphasized.



President Joko Widodo, Wednesday, had invited the chief of another major Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama to lunch, during which they discussed radicalism and intolerance.



(Reported by Bayu Prasetyo/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR/A014)