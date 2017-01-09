TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Friday, 13th January 2017

Malaysia to strengthen media cooperation with Indonesia: Deputy Ambassador

Jumat, 13 Januari 2017 21:18 WIB | 349 Views
Pewarta: Aria Cindyara
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Malaysia wishes to further explore cooperation with Indonesia in various different sectors, especially in the domain of media, Malaysian Deputy Chief of Mission to Indonesia, Zamshari Shaharan, has said.

The diplomat made the statement during his visit to the office of the Indonesian News Agency "Antara" in Jakarta on Friday.

During a dialogue with Antaras President Director Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, Deputy Ambassador Zamshari emphasized the importance of strengthening bonds between Indonesian and Malaysian press.

"If possible, there could even be a mechanism of cooperation between Bernama and Antara," he remarked.

In November 2016, the Malaysian Consulate General in Pekanbaru, Riau Islands, had held a media gathering night in partnership with the local government, as part of the efforts to maintain good relations and keep communication channels open.

The head of Riau National Unity and Politics, Fairuzel Gazali, said at the event that mass media could act as the communication bridge between Malaysia and Indonesia, and a close relationship can contribute to the synergy between the two countries.

Additionally, Malaysian Consulate General in Pekanbaru Hardi Hamdin stated that the media plays an important role in each country.

"We hope to see a study exchange program between Indonesian and Malaysian press in the future," he remarked.

During his visit to Antara, Deputy Ambassador Zamshari was accompanied by Bernamas Indonesian Bureau Chief Azeman Ariffin, Embassy of Malaysias Economic Counsellor Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman and a number of other Embassy officials.
(T.KR-ARC/INE/KR-BSR/B003)
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS