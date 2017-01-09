Malaysia to strengthen media cooperation with Indonesia: Deputy Ambassador

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Malaysia wishes to further explore cooperation with Indonesia in various different sectors, especially in the domain of media, Malaysian Deputy Chief of Mission to Indonesia, Zamshari Shaharan, has said.



The diplomat made the statement during his visit to the office of the Indonesian News Agency "Antara" in Jakarta on Friday.



During a dialogue with Antaras President Director Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, Deputy Ambassador Zamshari emphasized the importance of strengthening bonds between Indonesian and Malaysian press.



"If possible, there could even be a mechanism of cooperation between Bernama and Antara," he remarked.



In November 2016, the Malaysian Consulate General in Pekanbaru, Riau Islands, had held a media gathering night in partnership with the local government, as part of the efforts to maintain good relations and keep communication channels open.



The head of Riau National Unity and Politics, Fairuzel Gazali, said at the event that mass media could act as the communication bridge between Malaysia and Indonesia, and a close relationship can contribute to the synergy between the two countries.



Additionally, Malaysian Consulate General in Pekanbaru Hardi Hamdin stated that the media plays an important role in each country.



"We hope to see a study exchange program between Indonesian and Malaysian press in the future," he remarked.



During his visit to Antara, Deputy Ambassador Zamshari was accompanied by Bernamas Indonesian Bureau Chief Azeman Ariffin, Embassy of Malaysias Economic Counsellor Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman and a number of other Embassy officials.

