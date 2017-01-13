Indonesian students win dozens of medals in debate

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Twelve students from Indonesia brought home 44 medals from the World Scholars Cup (WSC) international English debate competition, which was held at the Yale University in the United States.



The Indonesian team was represented by students of the Global Sevilla Senior High School of Jakarta, who, along with students from 44 countries, were tested in oral and writing debating skills, both individually and in group.



"We never thought we would be able to bring home dozens of medals. We had targeted only one or two (medals)," Global Sevillas principal Fitri Krisnawati said here, Friday.



The achievement, according to Krisnawati, has proved that Indonesian students are highly proficient in English.



Among the medal winners, Julius Owen Suherman stood out winning 12 medals, including eight gold and four silver.



Suherman was named the best participant from Indonesia, while the country was placed 14th in the debate contest, which is being held since 2007.



"I was determined to win medals this year because last time I had failed to take home even one," Suherman revealed.



Suherman has been practising to perfect his English-speaking skill for the WSC.



The theme for the WSC was Imperfect and Unlikely World.



WSC was a tough contest because it tests the students knowledge, as well as his proficiency in the English language, Suherman explained.(*)