Friday, 13th January 2017

AGO writes to FM for appointing legal attaches

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Attorney General HM Prasetyo has written to Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, proposing the appointment of legal attaches in the Indonesian embassies in the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia.

"The Attorney General has written a letter to the Foreign Minister. We are waiting for a response to the proposal for appointing these legal attaches," the head of the Legal and Foreign Relations Bureau at the Attorney Generals Office, Chairul Amir, said here on Friday.

The minister/state secretary appreciated the attorney generals request for appointing a legal attache at the Indonesian embassy in Singapore.

It will facilitate the perusal of legal cases in which Indonesian citizens are involved in the neighboring country, he added.

"At present, we have legal attaches at our embassies in Thailand and Riyadh. We have proposed to appoint legal attaches for our embassies in the Netherlands, the United States, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia," Amir confirmed.

The proposal was made in the light of the fact that many Indonesians work and do business in these countries, he reiterated.

Of course, they need legal aid when they face legal problems, he stressed. (*)
