Ministry to expedite agriculture development in border areas

Kendari, SE Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Agriculture Ministry would speed up the development of organic agriculture in border areas and export organically grown products to neighboring countries.



Addressing a meeting on food security here on Friday, Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman said organic food has become a potential export commodity.



Organic rice and onion can be cultivated in border areas, he added.



"Neighboring countries should be targeted as potential markets for our agriculture products," he advised.



The government has plans to establish an agricultural estate in Lingga district of Riau Islands. "We will develop organic agriculture in Lingga district and the products are likely to be exported to Singapore and Malaysia."



The ministry has also developed 50,000 hectares of estate in Entikong, West Kalimantan, which borders Malaysia.



"Agricultural products from Entikong will cater to the Malaysian demand. We will also build a huge agricultural market in Entikong, from where Malaysians will be able to buy products," Amran pointed out.



The minister encouraged development of organic agriculture in Sulawesi region to meet the demand from the Philippines.



"Similarly, cultivation of organic food in Papua is expected to meet demand in Palau and Papua New Guinea. We can export the commodity directly as we already have a port," Amran reminded. (*)