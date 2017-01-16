Problems in spatial planning to hamper development: Minister Nasution

Darmin Nasution. (ANTARA/M. Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Darmin Nasution, said problems in spatial planning could hamper development of infrastructure and national strategic projects (PSN).



The problem would become an obstacle for implementation of some regulations, including presidential decree 2/2015 on national medium-term development planning and presidential decree 3/2016 on the acceleration of national strategic projects, Darmin said.



He noted that the regulation on national spatial planning would serve as a basic foundation for implementation of policies in other sectors.



"Policy for the agriculture sector, especially food, would be based on land reforms," he said.



The spatial planning has also played an important role in providing land for various national strategic projects, thus the issuance of spatial planning recommendations is seen as crucial.



The government has sped up the revision of government regulation (PP) 26/2008 on national spatial planning to address this problem.



It would also speed development of infrastructure in the country, and encourage regional administrations to resolve problems related to spatial planning.



Darmin further said the amendment of government regulations on infrastructure projects has also been in progress, including strategic projects, as it has yet to touch on issues of spatial planning.



"PSN must have fulfilled the environmental impact analysis (Amdal) before its engineering design was made. To meet the Amdal, its spatial planning must be okay," Darmin said.



An amendment to the government regulation is expected to be completed by the end of January or early February.



On the proportion of preserved areas covered under the government regulation, Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya said the coverage area would vary for each region, based on the regulation.



"I think the percentage for each region is still appropriate. For instance, Papua has 98 percent of forest areas, so a minimum proportion of 70 percent is still suitable," she said.



(Reported by Calvin Basuki/Uu.S022/INE/KR-BSR/A014)