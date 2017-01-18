Indonesia focuses on UAV development for border security

Makassar, S Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - Minister of Research and Technology Mohammad Nasir said that the government is focused on the development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) (drones) to strengthen the defence and security at the nation's border.



"The Ministry of Research and Technology is focused on its development, while the Ministry of Defence will be in charge of its application," Minister M. Nasir said here on Monday.



The Ministry of Research and Technology is working, together with Bandung Institute of Technology, National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN), and Technology Assessment and Application Agency (BPPT), in developing the technology and innovations used in the UAV.



Meanwhile, PT Pindad and PT Dirgantara Indonesia will be in charge of the production of the UAV.



The innovations and advanced technology of the UAV are expected to significantly improve security at the border area and along Indonesias outer islands, as well as to maintain the nation's sovereignty, the minister said.



reporting by Abd Kadir



(Uu.A059/INE)