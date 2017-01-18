KPK seizes Rp247 billion in e-ID corruption case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) seized a total of RP247 billion (US$18.56 million) after an electronic identify card (e-ID) corruption case during 2011 to 2012.



"While investigating the e-ID corruption case in 2016, we confiscated some RP206.95 billion, Sing$1,132 and US$3.03 million. The total was equal to RP247 billion, both in cash and money held in bank accounts," said KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah, on Monday.



"The funds came from both corporate and individual sources with links to the e-ID project," he added.



Investigators from the agency have intensively questioned more than 250 witnesses in the case.



"In the near future, maybe in February, we will move to the next step by submitting legal dossiers and by taking further legal action," said Diansyah.



The KPK has named two suspects in the e-ID corruption case. The first is the former director general of population and civil administration of the Home Affairs Ministry, Irman. The second is the Population Administration Information Manager of the Home Affairs Ministry, Sugiharto.



"So far KPK has named only two suspects, but investigations on the case are still ongoing," added the spokesman.



Irman and Sugiharto are alleged to have violated law 20/2001 relating to the eradication of corruption, with the former allegedly marking up prices and abusing his power while he had responsibility for budgets.



According to the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency, the state incurred losses reaching RP2.3 trillion due to budget mark ups in the e-ID project, which cost a total of around RP6 trillion.(*)