Vice President hopes pesantrens can set example of tolerance
Selasa, 17 Januari 2017 09:40 WIB | 637 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has expressed hopes that Pesantrens, Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia, can become educational institutions that can teach tolerance to students.
"Once again, tolerance is mutual respect for each other," said Kalla, after inaugurating the opening of boarding accommodation for students of the Darul Hikmah Pesantren in the Tulungagung District of East Java on Monday.
He further stated that boarding schools, as religious educational institutions, must be able to teach these principles of tolerance, as stated in the Quran.
According to Kalla, tolerance involves mutual respect for all parties from different religions, ethnicities, faiths and groups.
"We must help each other, only then can tolerance happen," he said.
During his visit to Tulungagung District, the Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basoeki Hadimuljono and the East Java governor Soekarwo.(*)
