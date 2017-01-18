Epicenter of Sumatra`s earthquake near Mount Sinabung: BNPB
Selasa, 17 Januari 2017
Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA News) - The epicenter of Magnitude 5.6 earthquake that jolted Deli Serdang District of North Sumatra on Monday evening was located near the Mount Sinabung, which is still in its highest alert status, an official said here on Monday.
Head of Information and Data Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement received here on Monday that hopefully the earthquake, of which epicenter was located around 33 km from Mount Sinabung, would not increase the volcanos activity.
"The earthquake was felt strong in Deli Serdang, Binjai and Karo for five until eight seconds. People panicked and scrambled out from their houses," Nugroho said.
Based on the earthquake map analysis, the tremor was felt within IV-V MM intensity scale and therefore, was categorized as a medium earthquake.
Two earthquakes hit several parts of North Sumatra province on Monday.
The first earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.13 p.m. and the second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked the province at 7.42 p.m, chief of the data and information section of the Kualanamu Meteorology Station Mega Sirait said.
The first earthquake was centered 23 kilometers southwest of Deliserdang district at a depth of 10 kilometers, he said.
The epicenter of the second earthquake was located 28 kilometers southwest of Deliserdang at a depth of 10 kilometers, he said.
There were no casualties or injuries reported in the two earthquakes.(*)
