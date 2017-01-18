Mataram immigration to deport 12 Chinese illegal workers
Selasa, 17 Januari 2017 10:00 WIB | 733 Views
Mataram, W. Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - The Mataram Immigration office in West Nusa Tenggara province will deport 12 illegal Chinese workers for violating immigration laws.
"We will deport them soon," the head of the immigration office, Romi Yudianto, said on Monday.
He also mentioned that the 12 Chinese workers did not have permits to work in Indonesia.
"These foreigners had work activities here, but when our officers inspected their work location they could not show any proper documentation," he added.
Officials seized their passports and after questioning the illegal workers and their recruitment agent, they found that the Chinese workers have violated Indonesian immigration laws.
While the Chinese nationals only had visas to work as crewmen onboard ships under Dahsuskim visas, they also worked on Chai Jun 1 dredging boats to install pipes in Labuhan Haji Port in East Lombok district.
The illegal workers were known by their initials ZZ, ZX, LQ, DX, ZY, LP, XQ, LW, YQ, LZ, JL and LQG. (*)
"We will deport them soon," the head of the immigration office, Romi Yudianto, said on Monday.
He also mentioned that the 12 Chinese workers did not have permits to work in Indonesia.
"These foreigners had work activities here, but when our officers inspected their work location they could not show any proper documentation," he added.
Officials seized their passports and after questioning the illegal workers and their recruitment agent, they found that the Chinese workers have violated Indonesian immigration laws.
While the Chinese nationals only had visas to work as crewmen onboard ships under Dahsuskim visas, they also worked on Chai Jun 1 dredging boats to install pipes in Labuhan Haji Port in East Lombok district.
The illegal workers were known by their initials ZZ, ZX, LQ, DX, ZY, LP, XQ, LW, YQ, LZ, JL and LQG. (*)
Latest News
- Indonesia urges world to work towards realizing middle east peace 4 hours ago
- President discusses education to strengthen national unity in diversity 4 hours ago
- Jakarta police shoot dead notorious drug trafficker 6 hours ago
- Indonesian military committed to supporting government`s programs: General Nurmantyo 10 hours ago
- Thousands of police personnel deployed to guard blasphemy case trial 10 hours ago
- Telecommunications infrastructure program completed in 2019: Minister 14 hours ago
- Mataram immigration to deport 12 Chinese illegal workers 14 hours ago
- Trainer fails to land, catches fire 14 hours ago