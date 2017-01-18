Mataram immigration to deport 12 Chinese illegal workers

Mataram, W. Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - The Mataram Immigration office in West Nusa Tenggara province will deport 12 illegal Chinese workers for violating immigration laws.



"We will deport them soon," the head of the immigration office, Romi Yudianto, said on Monday.



He also mentioned that the 12 Chinese workers did not have permits to work in Indonesia.



"These foreigners had work activities here, but when our officers inspected their work location they could not show any proper documentation," he added.



Officials seized their passports and after questioning the illegal workers and their recruitment agent, they found that the Chinese workers have violated Indonesian immigration laws.



While the Chinese nationals only had visas to work as crewmen onboard ships under Dahsuskim visas, they also worked on Chai Jun 1 dredging boats to install pipes in Labuhan Haji Port in East Lombok district.



The illegal workers were known by their initials ZZ, ZX, LQ, DX, ZY, LP, XQ, LW, YQ, LZ, JL and LQG. (*)