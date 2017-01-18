Thousands of police personnel deployed to guard blasphemy case trial
Selasa, 17 Januari 2017 13:48 WIB | 624 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Thousands of police personnel have been deployed to guard the sixth hearing of the blasphemy case of non-active governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) at the Agriculture Ministry complex in South Jakarta on Tuesday.
"We have deployed thousands of personnel similar to those during the previous trials. They are spread across several strategic locations in the Agriculture Ministry complex," Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, spokesman of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police, remarked.
Six prosecution witnesses scheduled to testify during the sixth hearing comprise Willyudin Abdul Rasyid Dhani, Ibnu Baskoro, Muhammad Asroi Saputra, Iman Sudirman, and two police officers of Bogor.
Ahok, the incumbent in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, has been named a suspect in a blasphemy case, as he is accused of insulting the Islamic Holy Book of Al Quran.(*)
"We have deployed thousands of personnel similar to those during the previous trials. They are spread across several strategic locations in the Agriculture Ministry complex," Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, spokesman of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police, remarked.
Six prosecution witnesses scheduled to testify during the sixth hearing comprise Willyudin Abdul Rasyid Dhani, Ibnu Baskoro, Muhammad Asroi Saputra, Iman Sudirman, and two police officers of Bogor.
Ahok, the incumbent in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, has been named a suspect in a blasphemy case, as he is accused of insulting the Islamic Holy Book of Al Quran.(*)
Latest News
- Indonesia urges world to work towards realizing middle east peace 4 hours ago
- President discusses education to strengthen national unity in diversity 4 hours ago
- Jakarta police shoot dead notorious drug trafficker 6 hours ago
- Indonesian military committed to supporting government`s programs: General Nurmantyo 10 hours ago
- Thousands of police personnel deployed to guard blasphemy case trial 10 hours ago
- Telecommunications infrastructure program completed in 2019: Minister 14 hours ago
- Mataram immigration to deport 12 Chinese illegal workers 14 hours ago
- Trainer fails to land, catches fire 14 hours ago