Wednesday, 18th January 2017

Thousands of police personnel deployed to guard blasphemy case trial

Selasa, 17 Januari 2017 13:48 WIB | 624 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Thousands of police personnel have been deployed to guard the sixth hearing of the blasphemy case of non-active governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) at the Agriculture Ministry complex in South Jakarta on Tuesday.

"We have deployed thousands of personnel similar to those during the previous trials. They are spread across several strategic locations in the Agriculture Ministry complex," Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, spokesman of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police, remarked.

Six prosecution witnesses scheduled to testify during the sixth hearing comprise Willyudin Abdul Rasyid Dhani, Ibnu Baskoro, Muhammad Asroi Saputra, Iman Sudirman, and two police officers of Bogor.

Ahok, the incumbent in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, has been named a suspect in a blasphemy case, as he is accused of insulting the Islamic Holy Book of Al Quran.(*)
