Indonesian military committed to supporting government`s programs: General Nurmantyo

TNI Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo. (ANTARA /Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) is fully committed to supporting programs of the current government, according to TNI Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo.



"Every participant at the TNI leadership meeting is determined to supporting a legitimate government and maintaining a conducive situation. The TNI is committed to supporting programs of the government," the general stated on the sidelines of a leadership meeting being held from Monday to Thursday at the TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on Tuesday.



The TNI is also committed to confronting any mass organization whose values and beliefs run counter to the state philosophy of Pancasila.



To this end, several ministries had given cues and directives during the meeting, he noted.



A mass organization whose movement is against Pancasila does not embody the spirit and ideals of reform and mental revolution launched by the government, he noted.



"The goal of a mass organization, which is against Pancasila, must be to change the state philosophy," he pointed out.



With regard to the current situation, he affirmed that the TNI and Police must stand firm and united in protecting the nation.



Nurmantyo said he had ordered regional military commanders across Indonesia to support the police in clamping down on mass organizations that espouse anti-Pancasila creeds.



"Pangdam (military district commands) and the police work together and mutually support one another. The TNI helps the Polri (Indonesian Police) through means, such as offering intelligence, soldiers, and territorial assistance," he explained.



The general chose not to divulge the name of the mass organization in question.



"The organization is there, but we do not want to mention it. It is still being studied further," he remarked.(*)