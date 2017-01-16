Association of International Certified Professional Accountants urges South Africa’s audit regulator to reject mandatory audit firm rotation
NEW YORK & LONDON--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) has voiced its strong opposition to a plan by South Africa’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) to implement mandatory audit firm rotation (MAFR).
In a written
response to IRBA’s Consultation Paper, the Association, which has
offices in locations including Johannesburg, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur,
London, New York and Shanghai, wrote that MAFR “may have a negative
impact on audit quality, increase market concentration to a more limited
number of auditing firms, and will hinder, rather than promote,
transformation of the profession.”
The letter, signed by Association CEO Barry C. Melancon, CPA, CGMA,
includes analysis of the most significant factors supporting the
profession’s longstanding position. It notes that mandatory audit firm
rotation:
- Negatively impacts audit quality
- Causes loss of institutional knowledge and experience
- Limits auditor specialization
- Creates resource strains
- Could increase audit market concentration
- May result in unintended costs
- Limits the audit committee’s ability to determine the best audit firm for the company
- Limits ability to attract and retain talent
“The Association believes that each of these factors demonstrates that
MAFR should be rejected,” the letter stated. “It is clear from at least
some of the regulatory regimes that have adopted it that MAFR has not
had the intended benefits and its continuation is either being
questioned or discontinued. MAFR takes away the key responsibility of
audit committees which, along with the board of directors, are in the
best position to watch management actions and ensure that companies are
obtaining high quality audits to protect the investing public.”
Concluding that MAFR is not in the public interest, risks harm to audit
quality, would impose significant costs on businesses and shareholders
without commensurate benefit, would be economically disruptive and
create other negative consequences, the Association asks that IRBA
reject a move to require it.
About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants
The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the
Association) combines the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs
(AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to
power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and
economies worldwide. It represents 650,000 members and students in
public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest
and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad
reach, rigor and resources, the Association advances the reputation,
employability and quality of CPAs, CGMAs and accounting and finance
professionals globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005079/en/
Contacts
Association of International Certified Professional Accountants
Jay Hyde, +1 202-434-9266
Jay.hyde@aicpa-cima.com
or
Damian Kerr, +44 (0)7964 423608
Damian.kerr@aicpa-cima.com
Source: Association of International Certified Professional Accountants
