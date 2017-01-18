Jakarta police shoot dead notorious drug trafficker

Illustration of drugs. (ANTARA FOTO/Zabur Karuru)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta Police shot dead a 29 year-old drug trafficker called Bryan, also known as KB, as he resisted arrest in Karawang, West Java on Monday.



"The officer took the extreme action because the suspect fought back," said the Director of the Jakarta Polices Crime Investigation Department, Senior Commissioner Nico Afinta, on Tuesday.



The police attempted to arrest Bryan after receiving a tip-off regarding potential drug sales in Hayam Wuruk and Cengkareng.



An undercover police officer who was disguised as a customer tried to detain Bryan and another suspect named Aminuddin, who is 30 years-old and was also known as Pelor. Bryan resisted the arrest and was then shot by the officer.



"Bryan died in Kramatjati Police Hospital," said Afinta.



The police found 8.7 kg of methamphetamine, 22 thousand ephedrine pills known as "happyfive", a gas-powered weapon, a revolver and seven bullets during the arrest.



Bryan had been convicted three times of drug trafficking. The last case involved the possession of 12 kg of methamphetamine while he was in Salemba Prison in Central Jakarta.



While searching Bryan's home in Cisauk in South Tangerang, police also found another revolver along with 22 ephedrine pills.