President discusses education to strengthen national unity in diversity

Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin. (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and several ministers in charge of education and religious affairs discussed education as a medium to strengthen the national motto of unity in diversity among the citizens.



Education should reflect the character of Indonesia whose community is religious but at the same time respects diversity and plurality, Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin stated at the presidential palace, here, Tuesday, following a meeting with the head of state.



All schools and educational institutions must promote the values of unity in diversity, he emphasized.



Religious education is still needed to convey a holistic view of the substance and essence of religious values through peaceful means. However, it must not use a confrontational approach, as it could cause disintegration, he pointed out.



The meeting was also attended by Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy and Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Mohamad Nasir.



