Indonesia urges world to work towards realizing middle east peace
Selasa, 17 Januari 2017 19:58 WIB | 493 Views
London (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs A.M. Fachir stressed that the Palestine-Israel conflict had lasted for too long, and the international community should take steps to realize a concrete solution.
According to a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Paris received by ANTARA News here on Tuesday, Fachir led the Indonesian delegation at the International Conference on Peace in Middle East held in Paris on January 15, 2017.
The vice minister emphasized that peace in Middle East, particularly regarding the Palestinian independence, could only be achieved if the core issues, such as illegal Israeli settlements, Palestinian refugees, the status of Jerusalem and the border, security issues, and clean water availability, are completely solved.
The Indonesian government welcomed the ratification of the UN Security Council Resolution Number 2334 of 2016 on illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory on December 23.
Fachir stated that Indonesia will always help and support the Palestinians through political actions, humanitarian missions, and capacity building programs.
Supporting the Palestinian independence is a mandate mentioned in the Constitution of Indonesia, he added.
The Paris Conference, which was attended by 70 countries, focused on three main agenda: creating incentives for peace for both sides, improving capacity for Palestine, and promoting dialogue for the civilians from both sides.
The French government has invited Indonesia, as the country has been contributing significantly for establishing peace in the Middle East.
The invitation is a form of recognition by the international community for Indonesias commitment and its complete support for the Palestinian independence as it is a basic fundamental right of all people.
The Paris Conference 2017 is a continuation of the ministerial meeting held in Paris on June 3, 2016.
