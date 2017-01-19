All societal elements should participate in state defense program: Ryacudu

Sleman, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - All elements of society are required to participate in the state defense program, according to Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu.



"The state defense program should not always be interpreted in terms of a war," Ryacudu said during a seminar attended by university students and academic staff here on Wednesday evening.



The minister remarked that defending the country could be demonstrated by garnering international recognition for Indonesia.



"Moreover, it can be realized by ensuring success of the younger generation in various fields at the international level," he stated.



On the occasion, the minister shed light on various points related to the state defense program.



The minister also highlighted possible threats that could arise in future.



"We urge all parties, especially academics, who can help to create a formidable generation to defend the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI)," he pointed out.



The minister remarked that the university had an important role in instilling values of nationalism in the younger generation.



In addition, the government will improve the quality of police and military personnel who secure the countrys border areas.



Deputy Chairman of Commission I T.B. Hasanuddin had earlier expressed hope that the government would not reduce the defense budget, as the Ministry of Defense has outlined several priority programs.



"Commission I hopes that the government will not trim the defense ministrys military budget, as it has to implement several priority programs," Hasanuddin remarked here on Tuesday.



The government has yet to discuss allocations for these priority programs. The budget concerns efforts to build the strength of the Air Force, Army, and Navy. Moreover, the situation in the South China Sea is getting tense.



"The budget is also needed to continue the financing of spare parts for armed systems that have been purchased," he said.



Hasanuddin, a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, affirmed that the defense budget will be utilized to finance security operations, particularly sea and air patrols, which of late need to be conducted urgently.



The patrols are necessary to maintain the states sovereignty, particularly in the border areas.



"The government, in this case, the finance ministry, needs to give attention to the three reasons," the lawmaker emphasized.



However, he admitted that the governments plan to cut its expenditure by Rp133 trillion in the 2016 revised state budget was necessary and could not be avoided, as the states revenues are forecast to not meet the set target. Despite this, the budget for the defense ministry and the military should not be reduced.(*)