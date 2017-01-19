Fire razes Senen Market in Central Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - At least 500 kiosks were gutted by a fire in Senen Market, Central Jakarta, Thursday.



The blaze started at around 4:15 a.m. local time and was still going on until 9:20 a.m., Central Jakarta Police Chief Senior Commissioner Dwiyono said here, Thursday.



The Jakarta Fire Brigade deployed at least 45 fire trucks to extinguish the big fire.



Some 400 police personnel from the Central Jakarta Police tightly guarded the area around the fire scene.



The police would carry out an investigation to find out the cause of the fire.(*)