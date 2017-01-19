Military actively participating in food sufficiency program

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Joko Widodo administration is committed to achieving food sufficiency, as the government aspires to transform the country into a global rice barn.



"As an agrarian country, Indonesia is eyeing to become a global food barn by 2045. To this end, Indonesia must first achieve food sufficiency for building national food resilience," Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces General Gatot Nurmantyo stated while addressing some 1,800 participants of a national working congress on agricultural development in 2017, held in Jakarta on Jan 6, as reported by pokotanews.com.



The government is targeting to become self-sufficient in rice production in 2017 and in corn and soybean supply in 2018.



Since the last several years, the government has made significant headway in boosting food production to realize food security.



The Central Bureau of Statistics recorded that the production of dry unhulled rice in 2016 was estimated to reach 79.17 million tons, or up 4.96 percent, as compared to 2015, following an increase of 6.43 percent from 2014.



Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman confirmed in December 2016 that Indonesias food security had risen steadily in the last two years, with declining imports, while the government had stopped importing some commodities.



Indonesias food security index had jumped to its highest level in 2016, the minister remarked.



"We do not import rice, onions, or chili, and corn imports have declined by 60 percent. The Economist Intelligence Unit has admitted that our food security has seen the highest increase in the world," Sulaiman stated.



The government attributed the surge in production to the use of high-yield seed varieties and adequate rainfall this year.



In addition, the agriculture ministry has expanded farming areas across the country, with the assistance of Army personnel.



A total of 152,000 hectares of new agricultural land had been cleared and planted by the military personnel in 2016, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army General Mulyono had noted in Bandung, West Java, in November 2016.



The Army has set a target to clear 200,000 hectares of land for rice cultivation across the country in 2017.



The plan has been supported and implemented by Army officers across Indonesia.



Tanjungpura/XII Regional Military Command Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Supriyadi, for instance, has revealed that his personnel will help clear some 3,100 hectares of land for rice cultivation in the provinces of West and Central Kalimantan this year.



"The target to expand the rice cultivation area in 2017 is 3,100 hectares, comprising 1,500 hectares in West Kalimantan and 1,600 hectares in Central Kalimantan," Supriyadi remarked in Sungai Raya, West Kalimantan, recently.



The opening of new areas for rice cultivation is in accordance with the central governments program to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and to reduce poverty.



He said the Indonesian Defense Forces is always ready to support the governments food resilience program by helping clear more land for rice fields.



Rice is a crucial commodity for Indonesians, as it is a staple diet of the people, hence the government must help meet the need, he noted.



The central government and local administrations have worked together closely in implementing the food resilience program, but problems, such as natural disasters, climate change, and land shortage, have hampered the effort, he remarked.



Hence, the government deems it necessary to involve every stakeholder, including the military, to help expand agricultural areas across the country.



Meanwhile, the Garut/0611 Military District Command (Kodim), in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry, will help to clear 24 hectares of land for rice fields in south Garut this year.



"This year, we will clear 24 hectares of land for rice cultivation in Pameungpeuk and Pakenjeng," Commander of Kodim Let Col Arm Setyo Hani Susanto informed the press on Tuesday.



The plan is to support the governments food resilience program, he added.



Kodim has also encouraged the local inhabitants to conduct farming activities, particularly on idle land, to make the governments food resilience program a success.



In Nabire, Papua, the Military District Command (Kodim) 1705 Paniai is aiming to clear 500 hectares of land for rice cultivation.



Kodim Paniai Commander Lt Col Jerry Simatupang said recently that he had held a meeting with the local farmers to discuss the plan and to lend a ear to their problems, including concerning the irrigation system.



Army officers and local farmers will work hand in hand to plant paddy in Nabire, he added.



In Gorontalo, Commander of the XIII Merdeka Military ReCommand Major General Ganip Warsito has revealed that his military personnel will help clear 5,000 hectares of land in North Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, and Gorontalo for conducting agricultural activities.



"The Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) is grateful that it has been trusted by the government to help clear and manage those agricultural lands. This is a proof of the militarys concrete role in the community," Warsito stated.



The major general, whose office is based in Manado, North Sulawesi, visited Gorontalo to demonstrate the militarys support to the governments efforts to increase the production of agricultural commodities.



"The TNI always demonstrates its performance and presence in the community by helping to increase productivity in the agricultural sector, among other things," he remarked.



Deputy District Head of North Gorontalo Roni Imran has lauded the TNI personnel for helping to distribute agricultural equipment, fertilizers, seeds, and seedlings to the local farmers.



He expressed hope that cooperation between the local governments and TNI would continue optimally to increase the production of agricultural commodities and to in turn boost the welfare of local farmers.(*)