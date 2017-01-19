Indonesia offers constructive inputs to OIC

Kuala Lumpur (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has offered constructive suggestions to members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for resolving the Rohingya Muslim minority crisis in Myanmar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated.



"(The focus is) how to build tolerance and harmony, as there is a horizontal conflict in Rakhine State. Trust has also to be built between the Muslim community and Buddhists. In this case, Indonesia will submit constructive suggestions to the OIC," Marsudi stated before the opening of the Special Session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim community in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.



Marsudi affirmed that Indonesia has adopted a constructive approach, as it has already sent 10 containers of food and clothing to Myanmar.



"I will fly from Kuala Lumpur to Rangoon for a meeting. I will thereafter fly to the capital of Rakhine State where I will inaugurate two new schools built by the people of Indonesia," the minister revealed.



Marsudi said Indonesia already has six schools. The Indonesian schools are open not only to the Muslim community but also to the Hindu community.



"We are trying once again to help build tolerance and harmony at the grassroots level to affirm that the difference is no issue," she stated.



Marsudi said her side has also followed up on the Senior Officials Meeting on Thursday morning.



"During a meeting with several foreign ministers and heads of delegations, I also met OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and they more or less agreed to the constructive approach to resolve the Rohingya issue, and they expect a lot from Indonesia, which is already playing such a major role in resolving issues in Rakhine State," she stated.



Marsudi confirmed that the results of the OIC meeting will be delivered to Myanmar, and Indonesia will seek to play the role of a mediator to anyone in need, as it had taken several initiatives in Myanmar.



"We are ready to assist the Muslim community and help Myanmar resolve the problem. Hence, in addition to offering humanitarian aid, we have to convey to Myanmar to develop cooperation in the areas of police training, sharing our military experience with the Myanmar military, and promoting inter-faith dialogue. I have spoken to the minister of the United Arab Emirates to discuss this issue," the Indonesian foreign minister stated.



Marsudi said the issue of Rohingya refugees crossing into Bangladesh had been discussed when the envoy of Myanmar had visited Bangladesh.



"The sending of a special envoy was also a follow-up to the results of my meeting with Aung San Su Kyi. Thereafter, I flew to Bangladesh. I also conveyed whether it is possible for Myanmar to send a special envoy to hold discussions with Bangladesh. Eventually, the state councilor was sent to Dhaka to discuss the refugee issue," she noted.



What makes us happy is that they could communicate to manage border-related issues between the two countries, she added.(*)