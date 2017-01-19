TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Toshiba launches 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching

Jumat, 20 Januari 2017 17:57 WIB | 576 Views
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching. By utilizing the super junction structure, the eight new MOSFETs of the “DTMOS IV series” achieve approximately 79% reduction in on-resistance per area (RON x A) compared to Toshiba’s previous “π-MOSVIII series.” Its improved high speed switching can also contribute to the efficiency of the power supplies of the sets that it is used in. The MOSFETs are suited for use in industrial power supplies, standby power supply for servers, adaptors and chargers of notebook PCs and mobile devices, and in power supplies for LED lighting. Shipments start from today.

Line-up and Main Specifications of the New MOSFETs:

(@Ta=25°C)

Part
Number

  Package  

Absolute Maximum
Rating

 

RDS(ON)
@VGS=10 V
(Ω)

 

Qg typ.
@VDD≈640 V,
VGS=10 V,
ID=Maximum
Rating
(nC)

 

Cisstyp.
@VDS=300 V,
VGS=0 V,
f=1 MHz
(pF)



VDSS
@
ID=10 mA
(V)

 

ID
(A)




TK17A80W
TO-220SIS
800
17
0.29
32
2050[1]
TK12A80W
TO-220SIS
800
11.5
0.45
23
1400
TK10A80W
TO-220SIS
800
9.5
0.55
19
1150
TK7A80W
TO-220SIS
800
6.5
0.95
13
700
TK17E80W
TO-220
800
17
0.29
32
2050[1]
TK12E80W
TO-220
800
11.5
0.45
23
1400
TK10E80W
TO-220
800
9.5
0.55
19
1150
TK7E80W   TO-220   800   6.5   0.95   13   700

[1] Measurement condition f=100 kHz


Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.

Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Koji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp


