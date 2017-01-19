Toshiba launches 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching
Jumat, 20 Januari 2017 17:57 WIB | 576 Views
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching. By utilizing the super junction structure, the eight new MOSFETs of the “DTMOS IV series” achieve approximately 79% reduction in on-resistance per area (RON x A) compared to Toshiba’s previous “π-MOSVIII series.” Its improved high speed switching can also contribute to the efficiency of the power supplies of the sets that it is used in. The MOSFETs are suited for use in industrial power supplies, standby power supply for servers, adaptors and chargers of notebook PCs and mobile devices, and in power supplies for LED lighting. Shipments start from today.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/
Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html
Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Koji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/
|
Line-up and Main Specifications of the New MOSFETs:
|
(@Ta=25°C)
|
Part
|Package
|
Absolute Maximum
|
RDS(ON)
|
Qg typ.
|
Cisstyp.
|
|
|
VDSS
|
ID
|
|
|
|TK17A80W
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|800
|
|17
|
|0.29
|
|32
|
|2050[1]
|TK12A80W
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|800
|
|11.5
|
|0.45
|
|23
|
|1400
|TK10A80W
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|800
|
|9.5
|
|0.55
|
|19
|
|1150
|TK7A80W
|
|TO-220SIS
|
|800
|
|6.5
|
|0.95
|
|13
|
|700
|TK17E80W
|
|TO-220
|
|800
|
|17
|
|0.29
|
|32
|
|2050[1]
|TK12E80W
|
|TO-220
|
|800
|
|11.5
|
|0.45
|
|23
|
|1400
|TK10E80W
|
|TO-220
|
|800
|
|9.5
|
|0.55
|
|19
|
|1150
|TK7E80W
|TO-220
|800
|6.5
|0.95
|13
|700
|
[1] Measurement condition f=100 kHz
Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html
Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Koji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Latest News
- Toshiba launches 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching 11 hours ago
- International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028 13 hours ago
- Shiseido acquires a U.S.-based start-up, MATCHCo, through its regional headquarters, Shiseido Americas 19th January 2017
- Dr Jung Yeon Ho's "TL POWER V Lift Non Surgical Facial Contouring" gets the fantastic V line shaped face without bone surgery! 19th January 2017
- Association of International Certified Professional Accountants urges South Africa’s audit regulator to reject mandatory audit firm rotation 17th January 2017
- Sammy Networks starts distributing "Ramen Soul," English version of its popular smartphone ramen shop management game "Ramen Tamashii" with over 5 million downloads 16th January 2017
- Welcome to Guangdong to Spend the Lunar New Year of 2017, the Year of the Rooster 400 activities are waiting for you to experience 13th January 2017
- Cummins Inc. does not use defeat devices and is committed to meeting emissions standards 13th January 2017