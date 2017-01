Toshiba launches 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching

Line-up and Main Specifications of the New MOSFETs: (@Ta=25°C) Part

Number Package Absolute Maximum

Rating R DS(ON)

@V GS =10 V

(Ω) Q g typ.

@V DD ≈640 V,

V GS =10 V,

I D =Maximum

Rating

(nC) C iss typ.

@V DS =300 V,

V GS =0 V,

f=1 MHz

(pF)



V DSS

@

I D =10 mA

(V) I D

(A)





TK17A80W

TO-220SIS

800

17

0.29

32

2050[1] TK12A80W

TO-220SIS

800

11.5

0.45

23

1400 TK10A80W

TO-220SIS

800

9.5

0.55

19

1150 TK7A80W

TO-220SIS

800

6.5

0.95

13

700 TK17E80W

TO-220

800

17

0.29

32

2050[1] TK12E80W

TO-220

800

11.5

0.45

23

1400 TK10E80W

TO-220

800

9.5

0.55

19

1150 TK7E80W TO-220 800 6.5 0.95 13 700 [1] Measurement condition f=100 kHz

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation ’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching. By utilizing the super junction structure, the eight new MOSFETs of the “DTMOS IV series” achieve approximately 79% reduction in on-resistance per area (RON x A) compared to Toshiba’s previous “π-MOSVIII series.” Its improved high speed switching can also contribute to the efficiency of the power supplies of the sets that it is used in. The MOSFETs are suited for use in industrial power supplies, standby power supply for servers, adaptors and chargers of notebook PCs and mobile devices, and in power supplies for LED lighting. Shipments start from today.This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/ Follow the link below for more on the new products and the Toshiba mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.Customer Inquiries:Power Device Sales & Marketing DepartmentTel: +81-3-3457-3933Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005137/en/

Media Inquiries:Toshiba CorporationStorage & Electronic Devices Solutions CompanyDigital Marketing DepartmentKoji Takahata, +81-3-3457-4963Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company