Indonesia names Luis Milla as coach of national football team

Luis Milla. (REUTERS)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has named Luis Milla of Spain as coach its national football team after agreeing a 2-year contract.



The 50-year old coach was introduced by the All Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) to the public during a press conference on Friday afternoon.



"As a coach, I think he has a lot of good qualities," according to PSSIs technical director for the national team Danurwindo.



Luis Millas experience as a player for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as his role in making the Spanish Under 21 national team the best in Europe in 2011, should guide our senior national team and Under 22 team to success in the Southeast Asian Games this year and the Asian Games in 2018, said Danurwindo.



Milla is expected to coach Indonesian players on how to play intelligently and apply pressure against the opposition, in order to make up for their lack of physical stature.



"He is good at understanding the game, teaching important skills and applying tactics," added Danurwindo.



Milla stated that he was glad that he could coach of the Indonesian national team and hoped for support from the whole nation to form a good team that can compete at international level.



"This is a very important job for me. After seeing the enthusiasm of the Indonesian public, I believe I can form a good team and I will work hard to achieve that," he said.



Milla, who has been in Jakarta since Wednesday, competed against fellow countrymen Luis Fernandez for the new role that was left vacant by Alfred Riedl following Indonesias second place finish at the 2016 ASEAN Football Federation Cup.



(Reported by Michael Siahaan/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR/B003)