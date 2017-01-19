Indonesian Minister hopes Garuda`s operations will continue undisturbed

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi hoped that Garuda Indonesias operations will not be impacted by the naming of its former president director as a suspect in a case of alleged bribery.



Former Garuda president director Emirsyah Satar has been named a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).



"We hope Garudas operations will not be impacted adversely and it will continue to run well," Sumadi stated after the inauguration of officials in the Ministry of Transportation in Jakarta on Friday.



Sumadi also appealed to the state-owned flag carrier to be more careful in its corporate activities in the future.



"Because Garuda is a national flag carrier which carries the name of the nation, it has the responsibility safeguard the image of the nation," he stressed.



Meanwhile, Vice President Corporate Communications of Garuda Indonesia, Benny Siga Butarbutar, said his side has left it to the KPK to handle the case.



"We will cooperate with the investigators," he assured.



According to Benny, Emirsyah Satar being named as a suspect had nothing to do with the activities of the company. These were one individuals actions, he observed, explaining that Garuda Indonesia was a public company and its business activities are run as per clear mechanisms.



"All rules are applied strictly, starting from a good corporate governance system to maintaining transparency of its information system," he explained.



Satar, in an official statement, claimed he had not done what the KPK had accused him of but he will continue to respect the legal process.



"I have been named a suspect and that falls within the authority of the Commission. Nevertheless, I will respect the legal process and will work together as far as possible with the investigator to uncover the truth," he underlined.



The KPK accused Satar, who was Garudas CEO between 2005 and 2014, of being part of a bribery scandal related to the procurement of aircraft and engines from Airbus SAS and Rolls-Royce PLC.



"The KPK investigation into Satars conduct was an independent matter. I think it will not affect Garudas day to day operations," the transportation minister said on Thursday.



Sumadi informed that a series of measures have been worked out by the Indonesian government and Garuda so that the national airlines continues to run as normal.



The KPK alleged that it had found evidence that Satar had received Rp20 billion (US$1.5 million) in cash and other items worth US$2 million from suspects in Singapore and Indonesia.



In a news briefing, KPK Chairman Agus Rahardjo had stated that their investigations into cases of corruption were directed at individuals, and therefore, these would not affect Garudas daily operations.

