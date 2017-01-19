Refer to law on SOE regarding foreign directors says VP Kalla

Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla. (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla told relevant parties to refer to Law No. 19 (2003) on state-owned enterprises (SOE) with regards to appointing foreigners as president directors.



"SOEs must look at all relevant regulations before appointing foreign president directors, in order to find out whether it will be allowed in each case. The law should be studied before making any such appointments," said Kalla on Friday.



The vice president also commented on the issue of whether foreign nationals should be appointed as SOE president directors in response to recent media reports regarding the topic.



The statements were made in the context of improving the performance of state-owned enterprises, added the Vice President.



"This is intended to improve the performance of Indonesias SOEs. There are no issues with foreigners being hired as advisers, but the laws should be looked at before appointing non-Indonesians as president directors," he said.

(Uu.A014/INE/KR-BSR/S012)