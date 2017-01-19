Python strangles man to death in Riau province

Pekanbaru (ANTARA News) - A man died after being strangled by a six meter long python in Indragiri Hulu District of Riau Province, an officer said here on Friday.



"Local residents found the victim dead in an oil palm plantation area in Payu Rambai Village, Siberida Subdistrict, on Thursday around 11:00 pm local time," spokesperson of Indragiri Hulu Police Resort Station, First Inspector Yarmen Sijambak, said here on Friday.



Two local residents, Leo and Betena, were the first to find the victim, Wahyu (22).



Both noticed a snake coiled around something that night in a dimly-lit area and were shocked to discover it was a human being in the reptile's grip.



They managed to extricate the body from the snakes strong grip, but by that time, the victim had already died.



"The body was handed over to his family," Sijambak informed.



Locals later hunted down the serpent, finding it on Friday at 11:00 am, not far from the area where the incident happened.



The captured snake turned out to be quite an attraction for many local people.



