Jakarta Police respond to Rizieq call for mediation with law

Jakarta police spokesman Sr. Com. Argo Yuwono. (jatim.polri.go.id)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta police will choose the law in response to Rizieq Syihabs call for mediation to settle a number of legal cases against the leader of the Islam Defenders Front (FPI).



"Police just follow the law regulation," Jakarta police spokesman Sr. Com. RP Argo Yuwono said here on Friday.



Earlier, Rizieq met the Commission III of the House of Representatives looking for support in asking police to act as mediators to settle legal cases filed against him by a number of individuals, groups of people and mass organization for various alleged offenses including insult of other faiths.



He said the reports against him would only bring about protracted conflict that could lead to "horizontal" conflict.



Argo, however, said police would accept all reports from the people and it is the police duty to attend to the reports.



He said police has also received a letter from Commission III lawmaker Henry Yosodiningrat asking police demanding for the arrest of Rizieq.



"We will see what would be the instruction of the Jakarta police chief after reading the letter," Argo said.



He said Jakarta police chief Insp.Gen. M Iriawan would certainly respond to the lawmakers demand by taking into account a number of factors.



Henry Yosodiningrat, a lawmaker of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has asked the Jakarta police to arrest Rizieq Syihab for allegedly damaging national integration.

