TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Saturday, 21st January 2017

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. President

Sabtu, 21 Januari 2017 03:08 WIB | 304 Views
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. President
Photo collage inauguration atmosphere of Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States (US), on Capitol Hill, Washington DC, on Friday (Jan. 20, 2017). (Reuters)
Washinton (ANTARA News) - Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of the United States.

With his hand on a Bible used by his family and the one used for the inauguration of the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, Trump took the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first U.S. President without prior government or military experience.

The inauguration culminated an extraordinary rise to the pinnacle of American political power for the 70-year-old billionaire businessman from New York, who fiercely took aim at the establishment during one of the most divisive campaigns in modern U.S. history, Xinhua reported.
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS