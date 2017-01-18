Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. President

Photo collage inauguration atmosphere of Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States (US), on Capitol Hill, Washington DC, on Friday (Jan. 20, 2017). (Reuters)

Washinton (ANTARA News) - Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of the United States.



With his hand on a Bible used by his family and the one used for the inauguration of the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, Trump took the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first U.S. President without prior government or military experience.



The inauguration culminated an extraordinary rise to the pinnacle of American political power for the 70-year-old billionaire businessman from New York, who fiercely took aim at the establishment during one of the most divisive campaigns in modern U.S. history, Xinhua reported.

