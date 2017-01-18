The 45th U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump. (REUTERS/Jim Young)

Washington D.C. (ANTARA News) - At around noon on Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.



Born on June 14, 1946 in New York City, Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 1968 and entered his fathers real estate company.



He took reins of the company in 1971 and forged his own business empire in the following decades.



Over the years, Trump invested in casinos, golf clubs and became an entertainment personality with his reality TV show the Apprentice and Miss Universe beauty pageants.



Trump was estimated by Forbes Magazine to be worth 4.5 billion U.S. dollars, hes self-claimed worth was 10 billion dollars.



Trump has previously supported presidential candidates from both major political parties, and announced his own bid for presidency in June 2015.



He has never held public offices before, Reuters reported.



Trumps campaign slogan was "Make America Great Again", he advocated for tougher national security measures and promised to attract jobs to the United States. He has also said he will erect a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to block "illegal immigrants."



After beating Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton in November, Trump was questioned for nominating a cabinet dominated by wealthy business elites and veterans, and his soft position on Russia, which has been accused by the U.S. intelligence community to have tampered with the presidential campaign.