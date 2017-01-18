TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Saturday, 21st January 2017

Trump to develop missile defense system against Iran, North korea: White House

Sabtu, 21 Januari 2017 03:25 WIB | 342 Views
White House. (whitehouse.gov)
Washington D.C. (ANTARA News) - The Trump administration intends to develop a "state of the art" missile defense system to protect against attacks from Iran and North Korea, the White House said in a policy position posted on its website on Friday.

The statement, posted on the White House website within minutes of Donald Trumps inauguration, did not provide details on whether the system would differ from those already under development, its cost or how it would be paid for, Reuters reported.
