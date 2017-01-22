Bantul adds three cultural villages in 2016 to preserve arts

Photo document of Cultural Office in Bantul, Yogyakarta (DIY), preserving the traditional musical instrument gamelan. (disbudpar.bantulkab.go.id)

Bantul, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Bantul Administration has added three cultural villages on the 2016 list for preserving local arts and culture.



"Based on the Governors decree, cultural villages are required to preserve the artistic and cultural sites, local cuisine and traditional daily rituals of residents that speak the Javanese language," according to the Head of Cultural Services for Bantul District, Sunarto, on Saturday (Jan. 21).



The total number of cultural villages in Bantul currently stands at 12, he added.



The Governors decree added the 12 cultural villages from December 2, 2016. Each village will have the status for five years.



The 12 cultural villages include Mulyodadi Bambanglipuro, Trimurti Srandakan, Srigading Sanden, Dlingo Dlingo, Triwidadi Pajangan and Seloharjo Pundong.



The remaining villages on the list are Selopamioro Imogiri, Sitimulyo Piyungan, Sabdodadi, Gilangharjo Pandak, Bangunjiwo Kasihan and Panggungharjo Sewon.



"Each village received the decree from the Yogyakarta Cultural Service, therefore the cultural activity and development in the villages will be managed by the Yogyakarta administration," Sunarto added.



The cultural villages will receive funding and grants from the administration to preserve traditional arts and culture, such as a musical instrument called "Gamelan" and the "Joglo" traditional house.



(Reported by Heri Sidik/Uu.B019/INE/KR-BSR/H-YH)

