Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values
Minggu, 22 Januari 2017 07:01 WIB | 1.370 Views
Vatican City (ANTARA News) - Pope Francis urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be guided by ethical values and as he took office on Friday, saying he must take care of the poor and the outcast during his time in office.
"At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nations commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide," Francis said in a message sent to Trump minutes after he was inaugurated.
"Under your leadership, may Americas stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need ...," Francis said in the message released by the Vatican.
Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has made concern for the poor and the weakest members of society a key platform of his nearly four-year-old papacy.
Last year, in response to an answer about Trumps views on immigration and his intention to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Francis said a man with those views is "not Christian".
Trump struck back, calling the popes comments "disgraceful."
"At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nations commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide," Francis said in a message sent to Trump minutes after he was inaugurated.
"Under your leadership, may Americas stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need ...," Francis said in the message released by the Vatican.
Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has made concern for the poor and the weakest members of society a key platform of his nearly four-year-old papacy.
Last year, in response to an answer about Trumps views on immigration and his intention to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Francis said a man with those views is "not Christian".
Trump struck back, calling the popes comments "disgraceful."
Latest News
- Trump admin makes defeating Islamic terrorism top foreign policy goal 22nd January 2017
- Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values 22nd January 2017
- Chinese state media hopes for best with Trump, prepares for worst 22nd January 2017
- Trump to develop missile defense system against Iran, North korea: White House 21st January 2017
- The 45th U.S. President Donald Trump 21st January 2017
- Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. President 21st January 2017
- Indonesia proposes four actions for Rakhine 21st January 2017
- INdonesia respects democratic process in US 20th January 2017