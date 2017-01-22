Trump`s trade policy will not significantly affect Indonesian exports: CORE

Donald Trump. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - While US trade policy under President Trump might potentially become protectionist, it will not significantly affect Indonesian exports to the US, according to Mohammad Faisal from CORE.



Faisal, the Director of the Executive Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), said in a statement on Saturday (Jan. 21) that the US was Indonesias major trading partner, with trade balance reaching US$19.27 billion during the period between January and October in 2016.



While Indonesias export products to the US are mostly sought after commodities such as rubber, shrimp and furniture, it also includes manufactured products such as footwear and textiles, he said.



"The US is predicted to maintain its importation of products including textiles, garments and footwear from countries that use cheap labor such as Vietnam and Indonesia," he added.



During a recent press statement, Hikmahanto Juwana, an international law professor at the University of Indonesia, said that the US is likely to become more inward looking under President Trump.



Trump has stated his belief that local job opportunities are crucial for the American people, and this would be reflected in his policies.



He also promised to prioritize the interests of American workers and families with regards to his policies concerning trade, tax, immigration and foreign relations.



Juwana argues that Trump was very daring when mentioning terrorism by using the terms "radical Islamic terrorism".



Trump, a Republican, vowed to "unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth" during his inaugural speech on Friday.



Trump implied that only "Islamic" terrorist groups would be wiped out, he said.



"This can trigger both public and official anger in the Islamic world against the US," he added.



Another professor from the University of Indonesia, Maswadi Rauf, said that the Indonesian Government should not expect much from the US Government under President Donald Trump as he prefers to work with other Western countries rather than with developing countries such as Indonesia.



He added that Trumps previous comments, which could be perceived by some to be racist and anti-Islamic, would also affect Indonesia.



"If Trumps anti-Islamic stance continues during his administration, the political turmoil it will cause to global politics will inevitably affect Indonesia," he concluded.

