President optimistic with Indonesia-US good relations
Minggu, 22 Januari 2017 19:13 WIB | 1.369 Views
Bogor, West Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he is optimistic that Indonesia-United States relations will remain good after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the United States president on Friday.
"I am optimistic that relations between Indonesia and the United States will be better but it should be based on mutual benefit," the President said.
The president made the remarks after attending the Bogor Open Archery Championships 2017 in the Square of the Armys Engineer Education Center in Bogor on Sunday.
President Jokowi congratulated Trump for his inauguration as the new US president. Jokowi also underlined Trumps speech with regard to the point of cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit with other countries.
"I underline the (speech on the) mutual benefit cooperation. We are optimistic that Indonesia and the United States will maintain good cooperations," he said.
He said he had called Trump on the telephone. Trump, according to Jokowi, said that he had a lot of friends in Indonesia.
"Donald Trump said he has many friends in Indonesia and has business in the country, " Jokowi asserted.(*)
