TNI optimistic of showcasing Apache helicopter at its anniversary

Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (TNI) General Mulyono. (ANTARA FOTO/R. Rekotomo)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (TNI) General Mulyono expressed hope that the US-made Apache helicopter ordered by the TNI would be displayed at its 72nd anniversary on Oct 5.



"I hope on that day the helicopter can be brought in physically and be displayed as part of the armys programs that should be carried out," Mulyono stated at the Army Headquarters, Central Jakarta, on Monday.



The TNI has signed a contract worth US$295.8 million to purchase eight Apache helicopters.



The procurement process of the helicopters is still underway.



"It is a lengthy process. We are communicating intensively with the manufacturer, so the helicopters can be immediately delivered in the country," Mulyono noted.



Eight units of the Apache AH-64E Guardian, ordered from the US manufacturer Boeing, were expected to be delivered gradually between 2016 and 2018.



The upgraded specifications of the Boeing Apache AH-64E helicopter include improved digital connectivity, Joint Tactical Information Distribution System, and a more powerful T700-GE-701D machine, with face gear transmission to accommodate more power.



Boeing claims that the AH-64 Apache is the worlds most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and is used by the US Army and a growing number of international defense forces.



Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apache helicopters to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production.



