President to improve national soccer system

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo said he would thoroughly improve the system and governance of national soccer immediately so as to be more competitive and qualified through fair play.



The president, while opening the limited cabinet meeting on the enhancement of the national soccer development here on Tuesday, explained four formulas on how to improve the system and governance of national soccer.



"Firstly, I call for the implementation of soccer coaching from an early age, hoping that our football team would head to the regional and the world level if early childhood development is not forgotten," Widodo, better known as Jokowi, stated.



The president invited the National Education Minister (Mendikbud) and Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education (Menristekdikti) to participate in the limited cabinet meeting to discuss common concerns in early childhood development issues.



Jokowi expressed his desire for coaching to be carried out in stages in schools, for increasing the number of soccer schools, as well as promoting competition at an early age.



"Secondly, there should be total revamping of the governance system of the national soccer to become more competitive and qualified through fair play," the head of state said.



Jokowi also revealed that good competition system will help nurture young players from various potential areas.



"I have received many reports from the General Chairman of the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), and we are optimistic that we would develop constantly to improve the Indonesian football in future," he disclosed.



Thirdly, the president focused on the management and building of soccer clubs and directly sought inputs and heard demands from PSSI.



Fourthly, Jokowi pointed out the importance of preparing the soccer stadium infrastructures to meet the requirement for exercises.



"I have urged the Youth and Sports Affairs Minister to rehabilitate and control the soccer fields in villages and maintain them as community public spaces," the president remarked.



He also emphasized that the soccer fields should not be converted to other areas, especially for commercial purposes.



Jokowi also called for an increase in the number of soccer fields, adding that the involvement of the state-owned enterprises (BUMN) is needed to develop soccer fields in the country.



"We all see that soccer is a popular sport in the society, and it can also unite the Indonesian people. Despite its vacuum in international matches, due to sanction imposed by FIFA, the achievement of the national team "Garuda" in the final AFF Cup 2016 (as runner-up) has become a momentum for the rise of our national soccer," he said, asserting that the government will continue to give attention to accelerate the development of national soccer.(*)