Police chase seven escaping drug detainees

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police have fielded seven teams of officers to chase seven drug suspects who have escaped from the National Polices Criminal Detective Agency (Bareskrim)s detention cell.



The detainees escaped by digging a hole on the wall of the bathroom, director of the agencys drug criminal offenses Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto said here on Tuesday.



"They made a hole on the wall of the bathroom of detention room number 5 by using a 30-cm long iron stick and later climbed the 2.5-meter high wall of the brain hospital," he said.



The seven detainees are identified as Azizul alias Izul (30), Ridwan R alias Mame (22), Cai Chang alias Antoni (49), Anthony alias Ridwan (33), Amiruddin alias Amir (27), Ricky Felani alias Ruslan (30), and Sukma Jaya alias Jaya.



To investigate the case, the police have checked the recorded footage of CCTVs put on the back of the detention house and at the National Brain Hospital, he said.



"The recorded CCTV footage shows that the suspects made a hole of the detention house at around 4.15 a.m.," he said.



Besides chasing the drug suspects, the police will also trace the addresses of their relatives, he said.



To prevent the incident from recurring, the police will evaluate the procedure of guarding the detention house and investigate on-duty officers, he said. (*)