Police chase seven escaping drug detainees
Rabu, 25 Januari 2017 07:33 WIB | 712 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Police have fielded seven teams of officers to chase seven drug suspects who have escaped from the National Polices Criminal Detective Agency (Bareskrim)s detention cell.
The detainees escaped by digging a hole on the wall of the bathroom, director of the agencys drug criminal offenses Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto said here on Tuesday.
"They made a hole on the wall of the bathroom of detention room number 5 by using a 30-cm long iron stick and later climbed the 2.5-meter high wall of the brain hospital," he said.
The seven detainees are identified as Azizul alias Izul (30), Ridwan R alias Mame (22), Cai Chang alias Antoni (49), Anthony alias Ridwan (33), Amiruddin alias Amir (27), Ricky Felani alias Ruslan (30), and Sukma Jaya alias Jaya.
To investigate the case, the police have checked the recorded footage of CCTVs put on the back of the detention house and at the National Brain Hospital, he said.
"The recorded CCTV footage shows that the suspects made a hole of the detention house at around 4.15 a.m.," he said.
Besides chasing the drug suspects, the police will also trace the addresses of their relatives, he said.
To prevent the incident from recurring, the police will evaluate the procedure of guarding the detention house and investigate on-duty officers, he said. (*)
The detainees escaped by digging a hole on the wall of the bathroom, director of the agencys drug criminal offenses Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto said here on Tuesday.
"They made a hole on the wall of the bathroom of detention room number 5 by using a 30-cm long iron stick and later climbed the 2.5-meter high wall of the brain hospital," he said.
The seven detainees are identified as Azizul alias Izul (30), Ridwan R alias Mame (22), Cai Chang alias Antoni (49), Anthony alias Ridwan (33), Amiruddin alias Amir (27), Ricky Felani alias Ruslan (30), and Sukma Jaya alias Jaya.
To investigate the case, the police have checked the recorded footage of CCTVs put on the back of the detention house and at the National Brain Hospital, he said.
"The recorded CCTV footage shows that the suspects made a hole of the detention house at around 4.15 a.m.," he said.
Besides chasing the drug suspects, the police will also trace the addresses of their relatives, he said.
To prevent the incident from recurring, the police will evaluate the procedure of guarding the detention house and investigate on-duty officers, he said. (*)
Latest News
- Indonesia dispatches team to Sudan for arms smuggling case 3 hours ago
- Antasari granted clemency by President Jokowi 3 hours ago
- President reminds police of growing complex challenges 4 hours ago
- Swedish investor to build solar power plants in North Maluku 4 hours ago
- President Jokowi discusses efforts to fight smuggling 4 hours ago
- Indonesia to cancel plan to join Trans-Pacific Partnership 4 hours ago
- Vice President receives US Ambassador 4 hours ago
- No deadline in search for missing Indonesian navy soldiers 15 hours ago