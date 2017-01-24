Gold-standard currency can be alternative monetary system

London, UK (ANTARA News) - Gold-based money can be an alternative monetary system in the future as it has some excellences over banknotes and coins, an Islamic activist in the UK, Nurisma Fira, said.



The activist made the statement at a discussion on Money and Standard Currency in Islamic Perspective held by Indonesian Muslim Women here on Tuesday.



She said that the theme was inspired by the new notes and coins issued by Bank Indonesia recently.



A speaker from Kalifa Sharia Consultant, Vetiana Hali, explained that people used to use salt and metals, such as bronze, silver and gold, to make transactions.



Along with times and demands, banknotes were issued for the amount of gold. This is called the gold-standard currency.



"But, since 1971, the gold-standard currency was abandoned completely, so that only banknotes were legalized by the government," Vetiana stated.



Meanwhile, a Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia member, Nida Saadah, outlined a chapter in the At-Tauba paragraph 34-35 of Al-Quran about the prohibition to hoard gold and silver.



She explained that the use of gold was very important for a countrys financial stability, and therefore it can be used for currencies.



According to Nida, the amount of gold deposits will always be sufficient for the transaction because the one that should be adjusted was the exchange of goods and not the currency exchange rate.



"Islam forbids speculative transactions because, in fact, it is the primary source of inflation. If all the speculative activities are prohibited, then someone who wants to take advantage must perform real productive economic activity," she remarked.(*)