Indonesia gains 242 billion rupiah at Spanish int`l tourism fair

London (ANTARA News) - Indonesian tourism industries gain expected foreign exchange amounted to Rp242 billion from the sale of tour and travel packages at Spanish international tourism fair named Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR) held in Madrid on January 18 to 22, 2017.



A statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Madrid received by ANTARA here on Tuesday mentioned that the expected foreign exchange rose by 23.5 percent compared to that last year.



Indonesian Ambassador to Spain, Yuli Mumpuni, is optimistic that the transaction value will increase from time to time.



"If there are 50 to 100 tourists visiting Indonesia every week with a value of 4,000 euro, a lot of revenues can be obtained," the ambassador said.



PT Asean Scenic Tours & Travel Director Johannes E.S said there are 800 Spanish tourists who have booked a trip to Indonesia until mid 2017.



Meanwhile, PT Indonature Tours & Travel and Come 2 Indonesian Tours & Travel stated the companies recorded more than 100 transactions for 2017.(*)