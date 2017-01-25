Indonesian President sets up team to advance football in country

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian president Joko Widodo plans to set up a joint team with members coming from various parties concerned to advance football in the country.



Cabinet secretary Pramono Anung said after a limited cabinet meeting on the sport led by the President at the latters office here on Tuesday President Joko Widodo has asked coordinating minister for human resource development to carry out the plan.



"The President asked the coordinating minister for human resource development to set up the team involving all institutions concerned together with KONI (Indonesia National Sports Committee) and PSSI (the All Indonesia Football Assocatiation)," he said.



He said there are a number of issues including four important steps that need to be done for the advancement of the sport in Indonesia.



The four issues are early development, system and management improvement, club management improvement and provision of adequate stadiums and practice locations.



"The President has also ordered several ministers to set a a PSSI office building which is better than in neighboring countries," he said.



This was the first cabinet meeting held to discuss football and PSSI.



"As long as I know there has never been a limited cabinet meting on PSSI. So, it is hoped it will boost our spirit to advance our football," Pramono said.(*)