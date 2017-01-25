No deadline in search for missing Indonesian navy soldiers

Surabaya, E. Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Ade Supandi said the search for four soldiers who went missing, while they were guarding a seized Philippine-flagged boat, would continue with no deadline until they were found.



"The search effort would continue until they are found and with no deadline," Ade said after a meeting with East Java Governor Soekarwo here on Tuesday.



Since they were reported missing on December 14 last year, the whereabouts of the four member of the Indonesian Navy remained a mystery.



As many as 12 navy ships were deployed to help the search and rescue team find the soldiers during the past 3 to 4 weeks, Ade stated, adding that there was no sign on where they were.



However, the Navy would continue its coordination with the Philippines in the search operation.



The Indonesian Navy would also intensify its search operation on land, and work in cooperation with related institutions.



"There is a possibility that those personnel are already landing. We will make sure that search effort will continue until they are found," he remarked.



The men who were reported missing were identified as Second Lt. Faisal Dwi AR, Second Sgt. Mes Rizky Dwi Deptianto, Chief Seaman Amo Dian Mahendra and Second Seaman Isy Badnur Rohim.



They went missing while they were guarding a seized Philippine-flagged boat "Nurhana" that had allegedly been fishing illegally in Talaud waters of North Sulawesi on December 13.



The crewmen of navy patrol boat KRI Layang-635 were on their way to the nearest Melonguane navy base in Talaud, North Sulawesi.



However, bad weather has disconnected their communication line, and the Philippine-flagged boat could not be found.(*)