Toshiba launches bipolar stepping motor driver IC that needs no current detection resistors

Main Features of the New Product

Main Specifications

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation 's (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of “TB67S508FTG,” a bipolar stepping motor driver offering 40V high voltage and 3.0A current with no need for external current detection resistors. Sample shipment starts today.This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005691/en/ Printers, office automation equipment, surveillance cameras, banking terminals such as ATMs, banknote identification machines, amusement machines, and home appliances are being downsized to save space and improve design. Low power consumption is also growing in importance as a means to scale down IC boards and reduce internal heat in products.The new IC integrates Toshiba’s ACDS[1] architecture, adopted previously in a unipolar stepping motor driver IC. It eliminates the need for two external resistors usually required to detect motor current. By adopting a small QFN36 package (mounting area 5 mm × 5 mm), the new IC reduces the mounting area to about 66% of that of Toshiba’s current products[2]. ACDS also reduces power loss and resistor variation errors, and contributes to low power consumption and highly precise constant current control.* No need for external resistors to detect current.ACDS, Toshiba’s original architecture, realizes highly precise constant current motor control without external resistors to detect current.* Lower heat generation during motor driving.A built-in output DMOS with low-on-resistance (0.45Ω (upper + lower: typ.)) reduces heat generation by 13% when the stepping motor drives operate at 1A, compared to Toshiba’s current products[3] .* Small packageA small, high-heat-radiation QFN36 package saves space and reduces costs.Part Number TB67S508FTGFunction Stepping motor driverPackage QFN36I/F Clock input and phase inputStep resolution modes Full, half, quarterOutput rating (voltage) 40VOutput rating (current) 3AOutput ON resistor(upper + lower) 0.45Ω (typ.)Power supply Support single power driveAbnormality detection Thermal shutdown, over current detection, low power and under voltage detection, and OSCM terminal component open / short detectionOther functions ACDS and ADMD[4]Notes:1: ACDS: Advanced Current Detect System.2: Basis for comparisonCurrent product: Two detection resistors (5 mm × 2.5 mm) connected to the current IC (7 mm × 7 mm) with QFN48 packageNew product: (5 mm × 5 mm)3: Compared with the current product, TB62213AFTG (maximum output rating 40V/3A)4: ADMD: Advanced Dynamic Mixed Decay.For more information about this new product, please visit:For more information about Toshiba stepping motor drivers, please visit:Customer InquiriesMixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing DepartmentTel:+81-44-548-2821*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005691/en/ Media Inquiries:Toshiba CorporationStorage & Electronic Devices Solutions CompanyChiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company