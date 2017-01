9th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

AsiaNet 67180TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, will hold the Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW) from January 30 to February 3. The ninth annual event features a symposium by Keisuke Imazaki (PLASTICTOKYO designer), Chisung Ihn (IHNN designer), Mari Odaka (malamute designer), Junya Satou (saat designer) and Takayuki Chino (CINOH designer).9th BFGU FW Main image(Photo1: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI1fl_UJqDY5Gc.jpg 8th BFGU FW Fashion design course 2nd-year students' fashion show(Photo2: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI2fl_A3cMRXYY.jpg Students' work will be showcased through a fashion show, exhibitions and presentations. The event is a venue for professionals to interact, raise questions and discuss the direction of fashion and the fashion business for the next generation.- Fashion technology course1st-year students' work exhibitionDate: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)- Fashion technology course2nd-year students' work exhibitionDate: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)- Fashion design course1st-year students' work exhibitionDate: Feb. 2 (Thu) - Feb. 3 (Fri)- Fashion business administration course1st-year basic research presentationDate: Feb. 2 (Thu)- Fashion business administration course2nd-year final research presentation (*1)Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)- Symposium (*1)Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)- Fashion design course2nd-year students' fashion show (*1)Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)(*1) These programs are by invitation only.Time schedule is on BFGU official website (Japanese only).SOURCE: Bunka Fashion Graduate University