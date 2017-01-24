TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Wednesday, 25th January 2017

9th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Rabu, 25 Januari 2017 14:28 WIB | 471 Views
AsiaNet 67180

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --

Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, will hold the Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW) from January 30 to February 3. The ninth annual event features a symposium by Keisuke Imazaki (PLASTICTOKYO designer), Chisung Ihn (IHNN designer), Mari Odaka (malamute designer), Junya Satou (saat designer) and Takayuki Chino (CINOH designer).

9th BFGU FW Main image
(Photo1: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI1fl_UJqDY5Gc.jpg)

8th BFGU FW Fashion design course 2nd-year students' fashion show
(Photo2: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI2fl_A3cMRXYY.jpg)


Students' work will be showcased through a fashion show, exhibitions and presentations. The event is a venue for professionals to interact, raise questions and discuss the direction of fashion and the fashion business for the next generation.

- Fashion technology course
  1st-year students' work exhibition
  Date: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)

- Fashion technology course
  2nd-year students' work exhibition
  Date: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)

- Fashion design course
  1st-year students' work exhibition
  Date: Feb. 2 (Thu) - Feb. 3 (Fri)

- Fashion business administration course
  1st-year basic research presentation
  Date: Feb. 2 (Thu)

- Fashion business administration course
  2nd-year final research presentation (*1)
  Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)

- Symposium (*1)
  Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)

- Fashion design course
  2nd-year students' fashion show (*1)
  Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)

(*1) These programs are by invitation only.

Time schedule is on BFGU official website (Japanese only).
(http://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/topics/info2017/)


SOURCE: Bunka Fashion Graduate University
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS