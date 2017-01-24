9th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3
Rabu, 25 Januari 2017 14:28 WIB | 471 Views
AsiaNet 67180
TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --
Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, will hold the Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW) from January 30 to February 3. The ninth annual event features a symposium by Keisuke Imazaki (PLASTICTOKYO designer), Chisung Ihn (IHNN designer), Mari Odaka (malamute designer), Junya Satou (saat designer) and Takayuki Chino (CINOH designer).
9th BFGU FW Main image
(Photo1: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI1fl_UJqDY5Gc.jpg)
8th BFGU FW Fashion design course 2nd-year students' fashion show
(Photo2: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI2fl_A3cMRXYY.jpg)
Students' work will be showcased through a fashion show, exhibitions and presentations. The event is a venue for professionals to interact, raise questions and discuss the direction of fashion and the fashion business for the next generation.
- Fashion technology course
1st-year students' work exhibition
Date: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)
- Fashion technology course
2nd-year students' work exhibition
Date: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)
- Fashion design course
1st-year students' work exhibition
Date: Feb. 2 (Thu) - Feb. 3 (Fri)
- Fashion business administration course
1st-year basic research presentation
Date: Feb. 2 (Thu)
- Fashion business administration course
2nd-year final research presentation (*1)
Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)
- Symposium (*1)
Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)
- Fashion design course
2nd-year students' fashion show (*1)
Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)
(*1) These programs are by invitation only.
Time schedule is on BFGU official website (Japanese only).
(http://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/topics/info2017/)
SOURCE: Bunka Fashion Graduate University
TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --
Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, will hold the Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW) from January 30 to February 3. The ninth annual event features a symposium by Keisuke Imazaki (PLASTICTOKYO designer), Chisung Ihn (IHNN designer), Mari Odaka (malamute designer), Junya Satou (saat designer) and Takayuki Chino (CINOH designer).
9th BFGU FW Main image
(Photo1: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI1fl_UJqDY5Gc.jpg)
8th BFGU FW Fashion design course 2nd-year students' fashion show
(Photo2: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/201701198054/_prw_OI2fl_A3cMRXYY.jpg)
Students' work will be showcased through a fashion show, exhibitions and presentations. The event is a venue for professionals to interact, raise questions and discuss the direction of fashion and the fashion business for the next generation.
- Fashion technology course
1st-year students' work exhibition
Date: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)
- Fashion technology course
2nd-year students' work exhibition
Date: Jan. 30 (Mon) - Feb. 3 (Fri)
- Fashion design course
1st-year students' work exhibition
Date: Feb. 2 (Thu) - Feb. 3 (Fri)
- Fashion business administration course
1st-year basic research presentation
Date: Feb. 2 (Thu)
- Fashion business administration course
2nd-year final research presentation (*1)
Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)
- Symposium (*1)
Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)
- Fashion design course
2nd-year students' fashion show (*1)
Date: Jan. 31 (Tue)
(*1) These programs are by invitation only.
Time schedule is on BFGU official website (Japanese only).
(http://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/topics/info2017/)
SOURCE: Bunka Fashion Graduate University
Latest News
- 9th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3 9 hours ago
- Toshiba launches bipolar stepping motor driver IC that needs no current detection resistors 10 hours ago
- Innovators, Financiers, Industry Leaders and Enterprises Gather in Singapore for the Inaugural Datacloud Asia 2017, 23 February 24th January 2017
- "RETAILTECH JAPAN" and "SECURITY SHOW": Japan's Largest Exhibitions Specializing in Retail Information Systems and Security Solutions to Be Held 24th January 2017
- Xaxis names Arshan Saha President, Asia Pacific 24th January 2017
- Toshiba launches 800V super junction N-channel power MOSFETs for high efficiency power supplies with improved low on-resistance and high speed switching 20th January 2017
- International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028 20th January 2017
- Shiseido acquires a U.S.-based start-up, MATCHCo, through its regional headquarters, Shiseido Americas 19th January 2017