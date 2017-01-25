Vice President receives US Ambassador

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the first courtesy call from the United States Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph R Donovan, on Wednesday, after the latters credential was submitted to President Joko Widodo on January 11, 2017.



"Today, I convey the strong desire of the United States to be a good partner with Indonesia, and we have a very strong commitment to enhance the strategic partnership in the years to come," Donovan said in the Office of the Vice President.



After expressing his gratitude for the willingness of Kalla to receive him, Donovan expressed the interest of American businessmen to increase trade with Indonesia, particularly in the field of aviation and power generation.



Besides, he said the US will also step up cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship, in cooperation with Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) as a partner.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary for Political Affairs to the Vice President, Dewi Fortuna Anwar, said Kalla had told Donovan that Indonesia was currently setting its focus on infrastructure sector, food self-sufficiency, and manufacturing.



Indonesia and the United States have bilateral relations on the level of "strategic partnership" since 2010, which allows the two countries to work together in various sectors.(*)