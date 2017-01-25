President Jokowi discusses efforts to fight smuggling

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed efforts to fight smuggling with several senior ministers and security chiefs at the State Palace here on Wednesday.



"I want concrete actions to be taken on the field, as the activities not only hurt the states finances but also our industries," he stated.



Jokowi expressed belief that the government apparatuses and law enforcement agencies would have already prepared a map of the places vulnerable to smuggling activities as well as the real on-field situation.



The president affirmed that a preventive system and effective surveillance should be put in place to curb such notorious activities.



President Jokowi emphasized the importance of supervision, which must be given priority, especially in several places considered susceptible to smuggling activities.



With regard to law enforcement, he called for taking continuous, firmer, consistent, and harsher action.



He said the police and attorney general must fully support the law enforcement apparatus in every smuggling case.



"Act firmly against officials who are involved in smuggling, especially those who support such activities. They must be dealt with indiscriminately," he affirmed.



Coordinating Minister for Political, Security and Legal Affairs Wiranto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Panjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Susi Pudjiastuti, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno, Indonesia Police Chief General Tito Karnavian, and Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces General Gator Nurmantyo, among others, attended the meeting.(*)